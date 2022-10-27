Jackson, TN Author Publishes Political Discussion
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMean Moon A'Risen, a new book by H. Arnold Bruns, Ph.D, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Since its founding, America has seen a wide range of social battles founded on falsehoods, misunderstandings, and paranoia driven ideas, all of which have tested and continue to test our freedoms. This eye-opening account of today's social and political climate by H. Arnold Bruns, Ph.D is a warning of the dangers we are in with respect to our democracy.
Readers are sure to find this account unique in its discussion of the past crises we have faced and how we survived them. Bruns aims to make all readers aware we all have a responsibility to save our government and banish the idea it is the source of our problems.
About the Author
H. Arnold Bruns, Ph.D is a retired Research Agronomist from the Federal Government and a Fellow of his Professional Study. Bruns is a Past Master and a 50-year Freemason as well as a 50-year 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner. He has always been interested in history and politics, and was very active in the Democratic Party before he became employed by the Federal Government.
Additionally, for the past 44 years, Bruns has been a licensed commercial pilot and has earned a B.S., M.S., and PhD. From two former Big 8 Universities and has authored or co-authored 65 journal articles and 5 invited book chapters in Agronomy.
Mean Moon A'Risen is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7423-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mean-moon-arisen/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mean-moon-arisen/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us