Ruston, LA Author Publishes Coming-of-Age Book
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSafe at Home, a new book by Debra Jo Cloud, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After the death of their mother, Julie's dad decides to move her and her siblings Jo Beth and Jack across the country, from California to Illinois, to start life anew in his hometown on the Mississippi. Despite her grief and her new surroundings, Julie learns to love her new home, making friends at school and learning how to skip rocks with her father in the mighty Mississippi. However, her sister Jo Beth is not getting along so well, spending all her time with the boy next door and sneaking out at night to drink with her friends. Safe at Home tells the story of one family's ability to overcome grief and become closer and stronger than they ever have before.
About the Author
Debra Jo Cloud is a native of West Frankfort, Illinois and graduated from Southwest Baptist College in Boliver, Missouri. She taught elementary school for over 37 years and now resides in Ruston, Louisiana with her husband. Cloud is a proud mother to two children and grandmother to four grandchildren.
Safe at Home is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7051-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/safe-at-home/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/safe-at-home/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us