Quincy, MA Author Publishes Memoir
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBecoming American, a new book by Ly Y, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Ly Y and his wife, Chantra Y are the survivors of the Killing Fields of the Khmer Rouge, the Cambodian Communist. Having come to the United States of America since 1980 by sponsorships of William O. Taylor, the publisher of The Boston Globe, and Mathew V. Storin, the editor of The Boston Globe. From his return on the trip, a tour in Europe, he said, "When passing through the U.S. customs in Boston, I feel a big release and relax. I'm home." his hope, his wish for a better life is found in The United States of America.
Becoming American is a 338-page paperback with a retail price of $80.00 (eBook $75.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7398-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/becoming-american/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/becoming-american/
