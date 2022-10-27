Covington, LA Author Publishes Action-Packed Novel
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInvoluntary Flashback, a new book by Dave Garrett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rod Weyhengrubber, a spuriously fired FBI Special Agent, come Private Investigator, encounters a fledgling actress fleeing stalkers lurking within a New York City indie film set. With her details, Rod delves into investigating the plethora of ignored juvenile missing person matters historically plaguing the city.
Rod finds himself tangled in hunting an Iraqi-based organization that has been operating, undetected as a criminal enterprise, surreptitiously targeting and abducting vulnerable low-level film set extras, destined to become sex slaves for a demanding foreign market. Bursting with action and intrigue, Involuntary Flashback, takes the reader on an adventure filled with twists and turns, all leading to an insidious set of circumstances overwhelming in scope. Failure to act judiciously with timely action flirts with spawning the catalyst for a global catastrophe.
About the Author
Dave Garrett lives in Louisiana with his spouse.
Involuntary Flashback is a 328-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7038-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/involuntary-flashback/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/involuntary-flashback/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us