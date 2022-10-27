Canton, GA Author Publishes Suspense Novel
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsElla and the Prince, a new book by Paul G. "Jerry" Snyder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ella begins with fairy tale overtones where she meets her prince at the hospital. She believes she was at a ball at the Slobopkian Embassy, but Ella has amnesia from a blow on the head. She ultimately learns she was at the ball undercover for the FBI. That turns out to be a dream phenomenon and the real international intrigue begins.
About the Author
Paul G. "Jerry" Snyder is a western Pa. native who attended Ohio University on an athletic/academic grant in aid. He was a member of the 1960 National Championship Football team and graduated with a degree in Journalism, Public Relations major. Over the years he has edited and written for numerous national and local publications. In retirement he taught creative writing, storytelling, served as host/emcee for the "Heart of Florida Tall Tale Festival" and the Master the Possibilities Holiday Extravaganza.
Ella and the Prince is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7436-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ella-and-the-prince/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ella-and-the-prince/
