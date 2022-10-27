Youngstown, OH Former Columnist for The Vindicator Publishes Humorous Parenting Book
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJust Kidding, a new book by Gail S. Hettrick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gail's stories about humorous, everyday life happenings and mis-happenings throughout marriage and parenting are a refreshing and reassuring perspective in a world of "perfect" posts and "idyllic-looking" lives.
Hettrick, donned on the front cover with her hands in the air, reflects the way a parent often feels while raising children. When you find out your child is trading or selling items in his lunch that you painstakingly packed for him. Or, when you email your child's teacher about an issue, only to find out weeks later that is not your child's teacher this year. Or when you ask your children when they last took a shower and get a blank stare. (That's more of a hands on the hips moment.)
The back cover features a montage of moments of chaos. From a snowman building escapade-turned naked to Halloween cuteness. There is never a dull moment.
The pages in between regale true stories of real-life happenings, chronicled through the "Just Kidding" column.
"You forget these things happened," Hettrick relates. "When I found myself laughing and crying twenty years later at the stories, I knew I had to find a way to share them."
Hopefully, Gail's stories will leave you with the realization that you are not alone in this imperfect journey of parenting and family life.
You are not likely to be inspired by these stories — but you will most definitely be relieved!
About the Author
Gail Hettrick lives with her husband, Bill, south of Columbiana, Ohio on a hobby farm with cows, sheep, chickens and their dog, Tibby. They share five children: Robert, Phillip, Andrew, David and Lindsey. Gail is an Account Executive at WKBN-TV.
Just Kidding is a 156-page hardbound with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7016-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/just-kidding/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/just-kidding-surviving-the-chaos-of-family-life-ebook/
