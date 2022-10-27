Bradenton, FL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIndependence of Annihilation, a new book by Carlos Salgado, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What might the world be like following an alien invasion where mankind is incapable of fending them off? A "what-if?" novel inspired by the blockbuster movie Independence Day, Independence of Annihilation follows the struggle that ensues between mankind and their alien oppressors for control of the Earth.
About the Author
Carlos Salgado loves science fiction and always enjoys a great movie. He works for a great company that builds many types of specialty vehicles and is surrounded by good people, including a great family at home.
Independence of Annihilation is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7356-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/independence-of-annihilation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/independence-of-annihilation/
