East Liverpool, OH Authors Publish Book on Local Pottery
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmazing Ware: Made in the East Liverpool Pottery District, a new book by William and Donna Gray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the Authors:
"Our book is dedicated to the East Liverpool and Wellsville, Ohio potters who made such incredible ware, enduring the summer heat, winter cold, poor lighting, floods, and damp, unhealthy conditions. Many began as children. Wages were very low. Women were only allowed in specific jobs, unless they were part of a male relatives "crew". Poverty, disease, and a high mortality rate were part of everyday life in these villages, one step removed from the American frontier. And yet they mined the clay, built the kilns, designed and made the molds, fired their creations, and then exquisitely decorated them. Imagine an artist just completing a beautifully hand painted dinner (or toilet) set in the waning light of a lantern, knowing he/she will walk home in the cold dark to a hungry family who would never see this artistry. This book is for them and their hundreds of descendants still living in the East Liverpool/Wellsville area and throughout the United States who can now see their beautiful creations."
Amazing Ware: Made in the East Liverpool Pottery District is a 456-page hardcover with a retail price of $112.00 (eBook $117.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7041-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/amazing-ware-made-in-the-east-liverpool-pottery-district/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/amazing-ware-made-in-the-east-liverpool-pottery-district/
