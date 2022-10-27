Wappingers Falls, NY Author Publishes Non-Fiction Book
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne Tuesday Morning, a new book by Catherine P. DuBrino, RN, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One Tuesday Morning captures a tragic moment in recent American history through the eyes of an ER nurse working at the time of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.
Though Catherine P. DuBrino's diary of the days leading up to the attack and the days and months following is but a snippet of much larger image, her heartfelt recollection of the event is one that resonates, preserving the memory of those lost and drawing attention to the many people who worked tirelessly to help the nation through it.
About the Author
Catherine P. DuBrino is a retired RN, having worked in an emergency department from being a novice nurse to a seasoned one. She enjoys theater, travel, and spending time with family and friends, sharing in the goodness of life and the beauty that surrounds us.
One Tuesday Morning is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7221-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/one-tuesday-morning/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/one-tuesday-morning/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us