Henderson, NV Author Publishes Children's Book
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNan's Alphabet for Children, a new book by Maryjane Spillane, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nan was nothing short of amazing. A mother of 13 children, she was devoted to their protection while being battered verbally and physically by her husband. Through all her struggles and trials, she nurtured the importance of education and self-worth, and instilled pride in her children, and through the progression of the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as they always turned to family-and Nan-for support.
Nan's Alphabet combines three generations of love, success, failures, death, and the importance of moving on. Her legacy delivers a message of persistence, religion, creativity, and boldness to try new things. And never forget to reach back to the family for support. Learn from Nan's legacy, and learn to learn from your own.
About the Author
Maryjane Spillane is a CASA Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in foster care who has dedicated her life to the betterment of her fellow man. She devotes time each week to the USO, and she also volunteers at a local hospital, food bank, and social committee in her community. She teaches English in Spain as volunteer to assist professional working with Americans.
Spillane loves to travel and learn from other cultures, languages, and the histories of beautiful places she's visited. (She has been to 121 countries!) Spillane has four children and eight grandchildren who live out of state, and she travels often to visit them, and likewise, they visit for family events. Spillane is a sommelier with a certificate with the Court of Master Sommelier. She is also a bartender for concerts, conventions, and celebrities. Nan's Alphabet blog: Hugalot.blogspot.com
Nan's Alphabet for Children is a 56-page hardcover with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1136-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nans-alphabet-for-children/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nans-alphabet-for-children/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
