Valdez, AK Author Publishes Fiction Fantasy Novel
October 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes, a new book by Mark Webber, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Journey alongside Samantha in the present day as her journey collides with the past and the Native Alaskan folklore living all around her home. Samantha was just an ordinary girl living an ordinary life, until she started to notice a very old Native Alaskan magic beginning to wake. One of the oldest Winged wakes up from a long hibernation, and just in time too, as the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes, and all the hidden creatures within it, will have a lot to do if they are to face the darkness ahead.
About the Author
Mark Webber is a Master Mason and a member of the American Legion and the NRA. He is a professional cook by trade and a veteran with over twenty years of service to his country. With a keen fascination for Native Alaskan folklore, he wrote this book to bring together Native Alaskan history and folklore into the modern day for all readers to enjoy.
The Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7034-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-valley-of-ten-thousand-smokes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-valley-of-ten-thousand-smokes/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
