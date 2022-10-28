Bonita Springs, FL Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
October 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Heaven to Hell to Healed, a new book by Dani Leigh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From Heaven to Hell to Healed, How to Survive and Thrive after a Narcissistic, Sociopathic Relationship is a raw story of survival. The yo-yo of what, by appearances, was the ideal relationship that is then shattered by a harsher reality than anyone should have to face. How do you deal with going from elation to suddenly being dropped onto the cold hard ground? There are three distinct states of the process: the falling, the discovery and pain, and the healing. The author hopes this account will help readers know that they are not alone in facing these difficulties and that they can get through it all and eventually heal.
About the Author
Dani Leigh is a single mom with two kids. She is a licensed massage therapist and life coach. She loves traveling and volleyball. She stands up for those who can't and helps women and children find a voice for those suffering from abuse and neglect.
From Heaven to Hell to Healed is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7471-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-heaven-to-hell-to-healed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-heaven-to-hell-to-healed/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us