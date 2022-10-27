Simple measures at birth predict development at preschool age - Unique index discovered
Weight and length at birth determine psychomotor development at 4 years of age
Bochum's medics have discovered a simple method to predict psychomotor development at 4 years preschool age. They prospectively screened 5,301 infants by cranial ultrasound and extrapolated the results of a previous study from the same center in which both cranial ultrasound and psychomotor development (Intelligence quotient (IQ), Maze test (MT), and Neurologic examination (NOS)) were measured. Most interestingly, the birth weight divided by body length (weight-length ratio) correlated closely with the predicted average overall development score (pTPMDS). "This close relation between simple growth variables at birth and development at preschool age allows for early intervention and support strategies to improve school performance and educational success later in life", says Prof. Dr. Arne Jensen of the Campus Clinic Gynaecology at the Ruhr-University Bochum, and continues: "this is particularly important for those infants that are born seemingly healthy that would normally escape further diagnostic assessment. Together with his colleague Gerd Neuhäuser, MD, he reports in the "American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Global Reports" (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9579794/).
