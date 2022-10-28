Archdale, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
As is the case with fruit, people are often prone to look at one another and make assumptions without taking the time to get to know what lies within. People-and fruit!-get marginalized and discounted because they don't look the same, talk the same, or act the same as me or you.
But while we are blindly passing judgement, we are missing what's important: what makes us each special and gives us purpose. No matter the shape, size, color, or creed, we all have something to offer!
So, let's look beyond appearances to what lies deeper, break down those misconceptions prejudice has taught us and society perpetuates, and celebrate diversity!
About the Author
Mrs. Patricia Simms is one of the main Senior Leaders in her ministry. A generous, kind soul, she teaches and preaches for people of all ages, and is active with her church community in feeding, donating to, and helping those who are in need in any way she can.
Mrs. Simms has been with her husband, Apostle Dwayne Simms, for 35 years. Together, they have four grown children and two grandchildren with another grandchild on the way. She shares a close bond with her mother. Her hobbies include sewing and any kind of games, and her special interests include reading the Bible, cooking, and baking.
Shout It Loud! We Are Not Alone! is a 20-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4118-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shout-it-loud-we-are-not-alone/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shout-it-loud-we-are-not-alone/
