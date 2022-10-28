Moody, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
October 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Color Do You Like?, a new book by Bridgett Wright, MSW, LICSW, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dillion is a very bright and inquisitive young boy full of questions about the world around him. One day, Dillon wakes up with a new question formed in his mind. He asks his mother and his father, his friends, and finally his new teacher at school, Ms. Roselyn. But Ms. Roselyn gives him an answer he's never heard before, and a whole new world of exploration and learning opens up by asking one simple question: What color do you like?
About the Author
Bridgett Wright, MSW, LICSW, is a Christian, wife, and mother. She enjoys drawing, crafting, party planning, encouraging others, and spending time with family and friends. Professionally, she is a licensed clinical social worker, with many years of practice in child welfare, adoption, and in the medical field.
What Color Do You Like? is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7206-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-color-do-you-like/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-color-do-you-like/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
