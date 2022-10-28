Fruitland, ID Author Publishes Holiday Coloring Book
October 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSilent Night, a new book by Samantha Stoker, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A fun Christmas-themed coloring book with illustrations such as a winter scene, presents under the tree, or a jolly snowman. This book will have something to delight kids of all ages!
Silent Night is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7811-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/silent-night/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/silent-night/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us