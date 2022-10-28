Sequin, TX Author Publishes Self-Help Novel
October 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDande Ande'isms: Budding Self-Help Author, a new book by Dande Ande, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dande Ande believes that we must first help ourselves before we can help others. Often, she will guide herself through the daily difficulties of life and become uplifted through the Dande Ande'isms she shares with her family, coworkers, or posts on social media. This collection brings to the world her mindful meditations and thoughts that help her get through the darkest days so others may find the world a little happier, calmer, and more peaceful.
About the Author
Dande Ande is a budding self-help and motivational author. She is a military spouse and mother of one son, a graduate of West Point, and two stepchildren, a teacher and a free spirit.
Dande Ande'isms: Budding Self-Help Author is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-011-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dande-andeisms/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dande-andeisms-budding-self-help-author/
