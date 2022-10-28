DIY tricks to get the maximum possible juice from lemons
October 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle News• Getting all the juice out of a lemon is not as simple as it seems, not obtaining all the juice that this citrus fruit contains inside can be very frustrating.
• Here you will find new tricks for squeezing the juice out of lemons, very easy to put into practice, thanks to techniques and homemade tools that you probably never thought were useful for this purpose.
Madrid, October 28, 2022.- Whoever has a lemon, has a treasure. This citrus fruit is an essential food in most homes, since its versatility allows it to be the protagonist in different drinks, or to season sweet and savory dishes. It is also an important source of vitamin C, which contributes to normal collagen formation, reduces fatigue and promotes iron absorption. However, squeezing it is not as easy as it seems, as there are times when it can be frustrating to not get all its juice. Below, you will find DIY tricks to extract as much juice as possible from its interior.
Traditionally, the lemon has been cut in half and horizontally. This is due to the physiognomy of the juicers, electric or manual, to break the bags containing the liquid. Therefore, this type of cut is not done because it is the best method to extract its juice, and there are other utensils and procedures that make it possible not to waste a single drop.
1. Vertical cut
To carry out the vertical cut, it is necessary to place the knife one centimeter from the navel of the lemon. Once the cut is made, continue until there are no more parts to cut. This way, more fragments are obtained to squeeze, and to be able to take advantage for the maximum lemon juice to come out.
2. Knitting needles
There are also some homemade utensils that you would probably never have thought could be used to get all the juice out of a lemon. For example knitting needles or skewers. Thanks to this type of objects, it is possible to puncture the lemon on one end, place a glass underneath and squeeze well so that the liquid comes out through the puncture.
3. Kitchen tongs
As with knitting needles, the tongs used for grilling meat or serving salads are very useful for squeezing a lemon to the max. To do this, first roll a lemon on a flat surface, while exerting light pressure with the palm of your hand, and then cut it down the center. Take one of the pieces and insert it into the metal part of the tweezers, that is, in the middle of the utensil and press until the lemon is squeezed.
4. Microwave
Finally, it should be noted that the microwave is also an infallible appliance to get the most lemon juice out of a lemon. First, roll the lemon on a table or countertop and press gently with your hand to break its internal structure making it easier to squeeze. Then, heat it for about 20 seconds in the microwave and, when it's warm, cut it in half and squeeze it in the traditional way. A lot of juice will come out.
If there is a lemon in the world that perfectly combines quality and freshness, it is the lemon produced in Europe, where the product is pampered and cared for in every detail until it reaches the consumer's hands. Such qualities come from the European production model, which ensures that the fruit is marketed 100% fresh, whatever the destination, and under the maximum guarantees.
These characteristics of the lemon with European origin are disseminated by AILIMPO in the information campaign Welcome to the Lemon Age, with the support of the European Union, with the aim of promoting its consumption among the new generations of U.S. and Canadian consumers; and that they value and appreciate more differentiating properties, for example, its quality, freshness, sustainability, traceability and food safety compared to non-EU lemons.
About AILIMPO
AILIMPO is a Spanish interprofessional, based in Murcia, officially recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain and the European Commission, which represents the economic interests of producers, cooperatives, exporters and the industry of lemon and grapefruit. A sector in which Spain is the world leader in fresh exports and ranks second as a processing country, with an annual turnover of 700 million euros, generating 20,000 direct jobs and transferring more than 250 million euros to ancillary industries.
