Gilbert, AZ Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCome the Kingdom, a new book by Heather H. Coen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Riel Ran Agam is born just before his mother is murdered. Years later, Riel begins his quest to fulfill the Prophecy. As he learns and grows, he is connected with a mystical spiritual being named Liam and is accompanied by a band of unusual helpers.
In a story full of mystery and adventure, we follow Riel as he evades the ruthless men trying to kill him and lands in a slave prone society of very religious people. After meeting the beautiful, evil Princess Estar, Riel must decide what he stands for-and who will stand with him.
Come the Kingdom is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (hardbound $43.00, eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4239-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/come-the-kingdom-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/come-the-kingdom-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us