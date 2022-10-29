Bronxville, NY Author Publishes Children's Novel
October 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDolphiño, a new book by Eileen Marshall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dolphiño is the touching story of a beloved toy and the girl who cherishes him as they move through life.
About the Author
Eileen Marshall is a student at USC School of Cinematic Arts studying film and TV production. She has a love for the ocean. She is a swimmer and teaches children how to swim at a local high school. She is an artist. She explores expressions through clouds on large murals. She is a pianist and has a love for music. She is supported by her loving family in Westchester, New York.
Dolphiño is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3359-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dolphi-o/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dolphi-o/
