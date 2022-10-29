South Williamsport, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDream Wings, a new book by Brenda N. Lukasiewicz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's time to soar to new heights as you enjoy Sweet Dreams, the first children's book of the Dream Wing series. In this first book, you are introduced to the inspiring dreamer and your dream leader, Mikey. In a melodic and poetic style, Mikey will captivate your spirit and guide you on an exciting journey! This sweet read provides the gift of imagination with the promise of a safe return home for all children. Join Mikey for his first adventure; he can't wait to meet you!
About the Author
Brenda N. Lukasiewicz is a proud mother of two incredible daughters. Lukasiewicz is also known by others as a kind sister, daughter, and friend to those important in her life. Her passion for art started in her youth, and it inspired her fruitful pursuits as an artist, illustrator, writer, and singer. On top of it all, she is also a business woman who has forged her own path.
Dream Wings is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3356-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dream-wings/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dream-wings/
