Lake City, MN Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOld Oak Tree Inspiration, a new book by Carol A. Holmgren, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When she was a teenager, Carol Holmgren would go out to an old oak tree behind her shabby farm when she needed time to herself. Taking along a pencil and paper, she created poetry or just sat and meditated. The tree was her place of solitude and serenity.
Old Oak Tree Inspiration was created from those musings. Enjoy this collection of poems, haikus, and limericks that will perhaps remind you of a simpler time in your life.
About the Author
Carol A. Holmgren married right out of high school and had two sons within the first two years of marriage. She did in-home childcare so she could stay home with her sons. She remained doing childcare for 42 years.
Carol loves to read and write. Her hobbies include gardening and golf and watching sports with her husband. She has no biological grandchildren, but many of the parents she did daycare for became like family to them. The children remain in their lives and are like grandchildren to them.
Old Oak Tree Inspiration is a 78-page hardbound with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4081-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/old-oak-tree-inspiration/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/old-oak-tree-inspiration/
