The Ducaroy Sofa, Bellini Sofa, and The Le Corbusier Collection are Some of Manhattan Home Design's Deals for Black Friday
October 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsNew York, October 29, 2022 - One of the best seasons for online sales in America is approaching: Black Friday, and as many stores know, they are making the most of their catalog in order to offer the best to their potential and regular customers. This year, some of the most important names that appear in the sales catalog of Manhattan Home Design are the Bellini sofa, the Ducaroy sofa, and the collection of pieces created by Le Corbusier, such as the LC3 Chair, the LC2 Sofa, or the LC3 Sofa. These are iconic pieces that represent the best of Mid-Century Modern style and have long been among the bestseller lists worldwide.
Many interior design enthusiasts, especially lovers of modernism, have identified in these stores a reliable option to have some of the most sought-after pieces within this style, such as the Knoll Sofa, the Barcelona Sofa, and the Fabiola Loveseat. Buyers will even find other appealing products like the Mid-Century Classic Lounge Chair, the Florence ArmChair, and the Barcelona Bench. The range of options to choose from is really wide and represents an alternative that is attracting more and more people. Even many professional interior designers have recognized that stores like this one are one of the best options for people who don't want to invest too much money and have high-quality pieces.
LEADING THE ONLINE MARKET
The sale of furniture online is something that has gained more and more popularity and manhattanhomedesig.com is a worthy sample of it. "Our efforts in recent years have been aimed at showing people that buying furniture online is totally reliable and convenient," said the company's CEO. "Every time we receive an order for a Womb Chair, an Egg Chair, or even a Grove Bed Wood Frame we are filled with pride, knowing that many of our customers are looking for exactly what our catalog offers at amazing prices. We look forward to continuing to provide that kind of satisfaction to many more people across the country."
The purchase process in this store is extremely simple: first of all, the customer must be completely sure of the type of piece they want to buy and locate it in the product lists that appear on the website. It's really easy to find any design if its name is spelled correctly. Then, they'll be able to choose between the color or in some cases the type of upholstery they want, since many of the furniture offer this possibility. The Togo Sofa Replica, for example, can be ordered in different colors and finishes: blue velvet, tanned leather, white boucle, gray velvet, ivory velvet, among others. After choosing the color and type of upholstery, the customer can make their payment online and after providing the delivery information, they will receive the product at their doorstep between one and two business days.
TOP-NOTCH FURNITURE DESIGNS
Much of the added value of this type of product lies in the fact that many of these pieces have legendary stories that have established a landmark in the world of furniture design. The Barcelona Chair, for example, was created in 1929 for the Barcelona International Exposition and its designers thought that it would be used by the royalty of Spain; since then, it has appeared in all kinds of magazines, TV series, and movies. The Bellini Sofa was introduced by Mario Bellini in 1972 and changed the way of designing modular sofas, and Eero Saarinen's Womb Chair launched in 1946, which is considered an undisputed icon of MCM.
Many online buyers consider it a great privilege to be able to get a Ducaroy Sofa replica, a Mario Bellini Sofa, a Barcelona Chair replica, or a Florence Knoll Sofa without having to invest a fortune in these types of pieces. That has been one of the great hooks and strengths that this company has had over the years. To a large extent, it has provided the general public with the opportunity to have a Le Corbusier 3 Style Sofa, an Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair, or any other iconic model that, at some point, may have seemed like a distant dream but now, thanks to the company, it's much more affordable.
The fondness for an MCM Chair, a Modern Armchair, or a Modern Sofa is nothing new, but rather represents a trend that has reigned in the furniture market for years. People prefer modernism because it continues to be perceived as a timeless trend, based on practicality, with high functionality and striking elegance. A Leather Loveseat, for example, is for most people more desirable than an old-fashioned classic design.
People who are interested in learning more about the company, checking Manhattan Home Design Reviews, and reading diverse opinions about their services can visit their website manhattanhomedesign.com and discover in depth everything they offer.
For more information, visit the store's showroom, located at 325 W 38th St Suite 1501 New York, NY, 10018. You can also call 646-578-8606 or send an email customerservice@manhattanhomedesign.com
Contact Information
