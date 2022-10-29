AdCombo Gave Affiliates Demo Access to the Platform

× Email AdCombo

Users who registered in AdCombo were previously unable to log in to their accounts without a manager's approval. Although AdCombo managers process requests quickly, the instant access to the account lets the affiliates maintain interest and focus after signing up, since the registration requests may take up to three days to be processed. Finally, when affiliates have their AdCombo accounts approved, it takes a while to get started.After the demo access has become available, the affiliates can start discovering the platform once the sign-up form is filled out and their e-mails are confirmed. Moreover, the affiliates can immediately choose an offer that best suits their requirements. Thus, there is no need to spend time on the lookup after approval, which is advantageous for both affiliates and the AdCombo network.However, the demo access to the platform has some limitations. Affiliates cannot use tracking URLs and API links, download landing and pre-landing pages, or create tickets (requests to managers via messages in the system). If no manager is assigned to a new affiliate, there are two options to select: to either see the link to a bot and contact an available manager through it, or send email to the support.Initially, full access to the account is still not possible, since AdCombo cannot cancel the verification of affiliates before at the registration stage. Advertisers who collaborate with AdCombo require good traffic to their products and services, many of which are premium.Now, the process of starting work with the AdCombo platform is optimized without loss of effectiveness: new affiliates learn the interface, undergoing validation without wasting time. Managers get more ready-to-start affiliates in a shorter time without sacrificing the quality of traffic for advertisers.AdCombo is an international CPA network with more than 130 000 affiliates around the world. The Network provides a wide range of offers from trusted advertisers and the in-house platform with detailed statistics.Related link: adcombo.com