Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Adventure Book
October 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Journey, a new book by Jeison Azali, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A magical tale of young Ahmed, who is growing under the tutelage of eight priests, The Journey follows his mission to become a sage, but first he must pass many trials and learn some lessons.
About the Author
Jeison Azali is a teacher, a minister, and a student. Jeison Azali loves to write and for school has written many papers. Azali finally decided to take the plunge and write a book. The Journey is a story especially close to him as it was effortless to write. He hopes you, as the reader, enjoy The Journey as much as he did.
The Journey is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7225-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-journey-by-jeison-azali/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-journey-2022/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
