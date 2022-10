Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Adventure Book

The Journey, a new book by Jeison Azali, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.A magical tale of young Ahmed, who is growing under the tutelage of eight priests, The Journey follows his mission to become a sage, but first he must pass many trials and learn some lessons.About the AuthorJeison Azali is a teacher, a minister, and a student. Jeison Azali loves to write and for school has written many papers. Azali finally decided to take the plunge and write a book. The Journey is a story especially close to him as it was effortless to write. He hopes you, as the reader, enjoy The Journey as much as he did.The Journey is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7225-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-journey-by-jeison-azali/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-journey-2022/