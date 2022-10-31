Supply Chain Security Audit Program meets ISO 28000 mandates released by Janco
October 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City, UT – Janco Associates, Inc. – Janco Associates Inc. (e-janco.com) has just released an ISO 28000 Supply Chain Security Audit Program and updated the full suite of Compliance Management Kits.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Mr. M.V. Janulaitis said: "Supply chain shortfalls have impacted companies that have a high reliance on just-in-time delivery. In many environments aging infrastructure, dependence on remote suppliers, and increased natural and human-made threats have exacerbated delivery and security. As a result, Supply Chain Security has become a very important item for manufacturing, distribution, and marketing companies. Companies need to understand the impact on supply change management for record processing and transmission, risk management, information, and asset security." The CEO added, "The Supply Chain Security Audit Program and Compliance Management Kits address these issues directly."
The CEO added "Supply chains have been disproportionally impacted by ransomware, data breaches, and cyber-attacks. ISO mandates that enterprises conduct risk assessments and mitigation exercises. The ISO 28000 Supply Chain Security Audit Program is a critical component in that process. We have also added it to our Compliance Management Kit so enterprises of all sizes can take advantage of the tools developed to address those threats."
The ISO 28000 Supply Chain Security Audit Program is now available for immediate download. The Audit Program comes in three versions – Standard, Premium, and Gold. Each contains the Audit program. All the versions are available either with 12 or 24 months of update service. With the updated service, Janco's clients can be assured they will have the tools necessary to meet all mandated requirements and risk mitigation tools. The versions are:
Janulaitis said, "Each component has been reviewed and updated within the last 90 days and meets the latest mandates. In addition, the firm has looked ahead at the proposed legislation and addressed many of the issues impacting privacy and security." He also said, "With this offering, Janco has balanced enterprise operational needs, with legal record retention and disposition requirements, and privacy mandates for the US, UK, and the EU in a workable cost-effective solution.
This offering and the tools provided are discussed on Janco's website https://e-janco.com/iso-security-28000-audit.html.
All of Janco's products are delivered electronically in formats that are easily customizable by the user. Janulaitis said, "We have clients in over 100 countries that rely on the leading-edge work that we deliver. We will continue to be at the forefront of infrastructure management as that is the strength of our company and its offerings."
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concerns CIOs and CFOs and publishes a series of IT and business infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including a Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, and IT Salary Survey.
