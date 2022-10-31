University Games Presents "Case" For Most Authentic Murder Mystery Games
October 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsUniversity Games has added two new Case File games to its Murder Mystery Party™ Case Files brand – Murder Noir and Killer Startup. The company's Case File series contains the most authentic scenarios and evidence presentations for solving a murder with friends.
"We now have seven Case Files in our popular Murder Mystery Party Game brand," said Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games. "The new games contain the most genuine contents for solving each 'case'. In fact, our games are packaged in accordion style folders, just like the police chief would hand over an entire file to you as the lead detective."
Murder Mystery Party Case Files ($24.99 each, for one or more players ages 14+) feature some fun and interesting classic familiarities as well as current crime solving twists. Players will analyze roughly 50 pieces of physical evidence, that may include real handwriting samples, transcripts of suspect interviews, crime scene photographs, receipts, floorplans, and witness statements, among other items. Hints are provided in exclusive UG hints and solutions webpages, in case the players get stumped, as well as to verify the solution.
"No prep work is needed to play," Hendrickson explained. "Just open the file and start solving the case!"
According to University Games, the cases can be played in approximately three hours (some faster or slower) and having more players participate can speed up the process. The seven cases feature characters, circumstances, and purely fictional crimes. However, University Games has used real locations that help immerse the players in the experience.
The new cases include:
• NEW: Murder Noir: Pop Insider 2022 Game of the Year Selection is a dark film crime setting
• NEW: Killer Startup: A Seattle startup founder is killed
• Underwood Cellars: A cold case in a Napa Valley winery
• Fire in Adlerstein: A journalist is accused of arson in Germany
• Death in Antarctica: The head of an Antarctica Research Station dies mysteriously
• Death by Chef's Knife: A famed New York chef is murdered
• Mile High Murder: An heir to a fortune is murdered on an overnight transatlantic flight
University Games is the ORIGINAL Murder Mystery Party Game brand, releasing its first title in 1985.
