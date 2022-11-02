Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Travel Journal
November 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBestie Vacation Photo Album, a new book by Mardi Renee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Use this Bestie Vacation Photo Album to chronicle all your adventures and shenanigans, capturing all the fun you've had with your friends on your girls' trips!
About the Author
Mardi Renee loves creating things, refurbishing furniture, and styling crocs, as well as writing and reading new books. She married her high school sweetheart, and together they have four kids and a Saint Bernard named Cuji.
Bestie Vacation Photo Album is a 130-page hardbound with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7346-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bestie-vacation-photo-album/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bestie-vacation-photo-album/
