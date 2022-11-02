New York State Authors Publish Book on the American Beaver in New York
November 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe American Beaver in New York (1895-2005): A Century of Wildlife Conservation, a new book by Robert F. Gotie and Mark K. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The American Beaver in New York (1895-2005): A Century of Wildlife Conservation details the story of the American beaver in New York from the point of total extirpation to a return of prominence during the 20th century. The authors give a comprehensive explanation of the conservation activities of three generations of wildlife biologists who at times risked their lives to manage a keystone wildlife species. The comeback story of this species will inspire future biologists to take up the cause of wildlife conservation and to help educate those interested in the work and commitment that goes into protecting our world's precious animals.
About the Authors
Robert F. Gotie is a retired Senior Wildlife Biologist of over 34 years who worked for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Bureau of Wildlife in Cortland, NY. He holds a BS degree in Wildlife Science from Cornell University and an MS degree in Wildlife Science from Texas A&M University. He has authored and co-authored many papers in both technical and popular publications as well as countless Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration reports. He resides with his wife Mary Ann in Truxton, NY.
Mark K. Brown is a retired Senior Wildlife Biologist of over 31 years who worked for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Bureau of Wildlife in Warrensburg, NY. He holds a BS degree in Wildlife Management from the University of Vermont. He has authored and co-authored over 75 technical papers, articles, final reports, and abstracts on furbearer management. He and his wife Charlise live in Warrensburg, NY where they own and manage Brown's tree farm.
The American Beaver in New York (1895-2005): A Century of Wildlife Conservation is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (hardcover $40.00, eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7282-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-american-beaver-in-new-york-1895-2005-a-century-of-wildlife-conservation-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-american-beaver-in-new-york-1895-2005-a-century-of-wildlife-conservation-pb/
