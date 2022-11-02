Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Religious Novel
November 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPreacher's Son, a new book by Elliott Wasdon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Preacher's Son focuses on the spirits that tempt the characters of the book, and the cause-and-effect created by the decisions that are made.
About the Author
Elliott Wasdon has lived through some of the things that are in this story. He has spiritual gifts to bind and rebuke the spirits that tempt us. He hopes that, through reading this book, his readers can develop the same abilities.
Preacher's Son is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7373-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/preachers-son/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/preachers-son/
