Spring Grove, PA Author Publishes Nonfiction Novel
November 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Letter to My Children from the Fifties, a new book by Thomas Davidson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up in Baltimore in the 1950s was full of both fun times and hard ships, and life back then certainly looked a lot different than it does today. Instead of video games and social media there were sock hops and the soda fountain, as well as cars with no seatbelts and laundry by hand! In this nostalgia-filled memoir, author Thomas Davidson takes a trip down memory lane to share with today's generations all the things that made his childhood so special.
About the Author
Thomas Davidson is a native of Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from the University of Baltimore and worked at Baltimore Gas and Electric as well as in a nuclear power plant. Davidson is a veteran of the United States Navy.
A Letter to My Children from the Fifties is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4051-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-letter-to-my-children-from-the-fifties/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-letter-to-my-children-from-the-fifties/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
