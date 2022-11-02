Great Falls, MT Author Publishes Novel
November 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Soldiers Who Ate Rattlesnakes, a new book by Dean O'Quinn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Soldiers Who Ate Rattlesnakes tells the story of three childhood best friends Gar Anderson, Al Alfreddson, and Kevin Dorey growing up during the Civil War. Over the years, their paths intertwine and diverge as they suffer tragedy, grief, and the inevitable side effects of war, propelling them on journeys across the country to places they never dreamed of seeing. This tapestry of a book weaves together themes of war, friendship, love, sacrifice, and honor.
About the Author
Dean O'Quinn grew up in a small farming and ranching community in central Montana. He has enjoyed a long career as a historian and researcher, working for several museums, as well as being involved as an Amateur Archaeologist during many historic digs! He still resides in Montana, enjoying the outdoors through camping, fishing, kayaking, and golf.
The Soldiers Who Ate Rattlesnakes is a 358-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (hardcover $36.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2242-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-soldiers-who-ate-rattlesnakes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-soldiers-who-ate-rattlesnakes-pb/
