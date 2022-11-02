Detroit, MI Author Publishes Novel
Loyal 2 None is about a young woman named Bootsie as she tries to find herself among her friends and lives in Detroit. She tries to discover true, lasting happiness and meaning in her life while trying to achieve her dreams. Learn with her that the only way for a woman to make it in life is to be loyal to herself first.
About the Author
Billi Lyon is a native of Detroit, Michigan, where she still resides. This is her first published book and was inspired by the love of her life. She is an aspiring entrepreneur and has dream of not only writing other novels, but other motivational and inspirational books, spoken in the voice of today's generation.
Loyal 2 None is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8627-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/loyal-2-none/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/loyal-2-none/
Contact Information
