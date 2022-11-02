Houston, MS Author Publishes Memoir
November 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Hurts, a new book by Tonya Renee Smith, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Tonya Renee Smith has a love and a passion for a strong, caring family dynamic. Family is the most important thing to her in the world. While she lived in the small town of Vardaman, Mississippi, she came from a broken home, which she never felt that she was worthy or good enough to be loved. She searched for genuine love that her granny showed her but never really seemed to find it.
Her hobbies are watching TV shows, and while watching these different characters and families, they often struggled to make ends meet, or just simply had issues that they had to overcome just like Tonya in her own life.
Tonya Renee Smith loves writing and has a very special passion for education. The love of special needs children has drawn her to work with children with emotional and physical disabilities for more than 13 years.
Love Hurts is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-495-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-hurts/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/love-hurts/
