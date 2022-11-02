Miramar, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
November 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDealers of the Multiverse: Sea Weed, a new book by Phoenix, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mike and PJ, cousins and sons of the most prolific marijuana growers in the Bahamas, have their affluent, comfortable lives turned upside when their fathers are brutally murdered. Fleeing from the city, the two young men struggle to figure out what to do: Do they keep hiding from the men that killed their fathers, or do they come out of hiding and fight? In the midst of their hiding, PJ crafts a new strain of marijuana like nothing that has ever existed before. His new strain causes out-of-body experiences, and can even cause one to be able to travel across the multiverse! Funny, thrilling, and unpredictable, Dealers of the Multiverse is a metaphysical romp that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
About the Author
Phoenix was born and raised in the Bahamas. He spent most of his life in water diving and fishing. He receives inspiration for his writing through wondering what lays beyond the stars.
Dealers of the Multiverse: Sea Weed is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4167-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dealers-of-the-multiverse/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dealers-of-the-multiverse-sea-weed/
