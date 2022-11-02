Vincent, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
November 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCome Along With Me, a new book by Lindsey L. Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Come Along With Me is a simple story of spending time together enjoying the little things nature has to offer. The wind through the trees, the colors of fall, snowflakes on branches, or one of spring's magnificent thunderstorms. Sometimes it takes a child to show us, if we slow down, there is beauty to be seen everywhere, no matter the season. No matter the weather, time spent together is always the best.
About the Author
Lindsey L. Smith is a stay-at-home wife and mother to two young children and her dog Tucker. She and her husband John have been happily married for seven years. It is her mother who encouraged her to become an author and to never give up on her dreams of publication.
In her spare time, Smith enjoys reading, writing poetry, music, and being outside. Recently, she's developed a love of gardening and looks forward to fresh fruits and vegetables each year. She loves a simple evening settled around a bonfire with the ones she loves.
Come Along With Me is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4380-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/come-along-with-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/come-along-with-me/
