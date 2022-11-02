Bossier City, LA Author Publishes Novel
November 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMe and My Alter Ego: Love-N-Business, a new book by K. DaWayne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jackson is used to getting whatever he wants, since he is a good person. But what's up with his alter ego? Some feel that April and Jackson's relationship borders on the unhealthy. It is one thing to always wanting to making your partner feel loved, but it is another entirely to give up with makes you, you.
A new relationship kind of comes out of nowhere. Although the company established specific rules for its employees with it comes to fraternization. Ray, a co-founder and one who helped create the rule, disregards it completely.
Alter ego meets love and business. That is when the real struggle begins.
About the Author
K. DaWayne grew up in Centreville, a small rural town in Illinois, and currently enjoys taking strolls through local parks to take in the scenery along the way.
Their travels after graduation got them through a twenty-five-year military career. During that time, they've gone to Europe, Central America, the Balkans, and the Middle East. They have also traveled through 40 of the lower 48 states and Hawaii. They plan to do more traveling soon.
K. DaWayne's writing career started after telling stories at family gatherings. They would receive comments that they should gather the stories into a book. The experience has been a great way for them to relax and venture into a place outside of their comfort zone. They like that people will get to enjoy reading or hearing their stories, and want to thank you for allowing them to share this story with you.
Me and My Alter Ego: Love-N-Business is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7360-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/me-and-my-alter-ego/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/me-and-my-alter-ego/
