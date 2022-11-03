Forest Grove, OR Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Walking Contradictions Words Of Nonsense, a new book by Peyton Stewart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of poetry, A Walking Contradictions Words Of Nonsense captures the musings of a chaotic mind. Written over the course of a year, the varying styles and perspectives of the poems challenge readers to think in a different way about things and people.
About the Author
Peyton Stewart is an avid writer and finds the process of writing cathartic and calming to a busy mind.
A Walking Contradictions Words Of Nonsense is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardbound $25.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7441-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-walking-contradictions-words-of-nonsense/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-walking-contradictions-words-of-nonsense/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us