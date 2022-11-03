Rhinelander, WI Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
November 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnpolished Angel, a new book by Sarah King, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Growing up, Sarah King lived in a cramped apartment with her parents, five brothers, and four sisters. Her parents were alcoholics and moved the family to North Carolina when she was four. She was subjected to physical and sexual abuse from neighbors and relatives starting at a very young age. Sarah's parents left her and some of her siblings with relatives for a while but eventually came back and brought the children to live with them in Chicago.
Once again Sarah found herself poverty stricken and she began eating out of dumpsters. While still a child, she turned to prostitution. As she grew up, she became involved in more illegal activities and eventually turned to drugs. And later, while being a mother and grandmother, she still battled her addiction problem.
Unpolished Angel is the harrowing tale of Sarah's struggles in life. She knows she would have never pulled through any part of her life if God wasn't with her. Jesus held her hand, and He carried her through so much. She gives all her praise to Him.
About the Author
Sarah King loves the outdoors, reading self-help books, prayer, family, and helping others.
Unpolished Angel is a 204-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7069-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unpolished-angel/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/unpolished-angel/
