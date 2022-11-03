Junction City, KS Author Publishes Children's Book
November 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Fritzy and Fernando, a new book by Nancy L. Ford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Welcome to The Adventures of Fritzy and Fernando, a tale of a brave young boy and his trusted, furry companion. With love and loyalty for each other and a sense of wonder and awe, together they share many adventures, such as wandering through a magical forest, and sailing across the seas to the island of the Great Owl King and a great celebration. Where they will learn lessons of faith, courage, strength, and acceptance.
About the Author
Nancy L. Ford is a native of San Jose, California. Before retiring, Ford worked in the medical field for several years. She has four children, thirteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Ford now resides in Kansas.
The Adventures of Fritzy and Fernando is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7216-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-fritzy-and-fernando/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-fritzy-and-fernando/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us