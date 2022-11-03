Liverpool, NY Author Publishes Mental Health Book
November 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cursed Sunflower, a new book by Shannon Toomey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Drawing upon personal experiences of trauma and recovery, author Shannon Toomey's guide through PTSD and surviving emotional hardships provides helpful tips and coping mechanisms to get you through even the darkest of times.
About the Author
Shannon Toomey graduated the University at Buffalo in May of 2022 with a bachelors in psychology. An aspiring psychologist, she plans on getting her MSW and PsyD in clinical psychology. Currently, Toomey is a research lab assistant and a member of the National Guard.
Toomey grew up as an only child in Syracuse, NY. In her spare time, she volunteers, knitting and crocheting baby blankets for the rescue mission. She also enjoys photography and writing.
The Cursed Sunflower is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7052-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-cursed-sunflower/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-cursed-sunflower/
