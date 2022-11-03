Perryville, MD Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBroken Crayons, a new book by Samantha Dill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Broken Crayons is a collection of poetry that takes the reader on a journey through love, heartbreak, healing, pain and hope. This collection of poems is organized by color going from lightest to darkest, representing Samantha Dill's understanding of the meaning and beauty of color.
About the Author
Samantha Dill was born and raised in the state of Maryland living with her parents, younger brother, and grandmother. She is a graduate from Perryville High School, entering Cecil Community College studying for her Associates of Arts Degree. She hopes one day to travel the world and move to New York. She attended the Cecil County School of Technology for her Junior and Senior year of high school for the Agricultural Science program.
Broken Crayons is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4291-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/broken-crayons/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/broken-crayons/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us