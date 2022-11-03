Puyallup, WA Author Publishes Fairytale Novel
November 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKate Learns to Swim, a new book by Diny Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kate Learns to Swim is a fairytale. Although there are the usual fairies, witches, evildoers, and magic, it is set in today's world.
After going through a divorce, Kate experiences the injustices of becoming single again. Our heroine, Kate, has a compulsion to visit the woods of her childhood with the tiny pool of water. She discovers other ladies have felt the same pull. Under the power of magic, she learns to swim in the arms of a man who lives in the water. When it's time to leave, she finds herself on the property of a local handsome doctor who vows to help her figure out the mysterious spell she has lived through.
The magic of the spell continues as she meets and lives with real fairies. She is kidnapped by an evil fairy and encounters a unicorn whose duty it is to rescue maidens in distress. Even though she's not a maiden, he decides to stay with her until one comes along.
Kate discovers Fairyland is under attack by an evil witch, and if something isn't done to help, the fairies will no longer be around to help humankind keep nature healthy and in good stead. Kate's life changes in this "other" world.
About the Author
Diny Robinson was born in Tacoma, Washington. She was raised at Thun Field, a private airport in Puyallup, Washington in the shadow of Mount Rainier. Thun Field is now the Pierce County airport. She was the only girl in a family with six younger brothers. Being raised in the public was an education in itself. A close tribe with everyone, a pilot marked a flight plan with travel and laughter. She now lives in the Puyallup Valley with her husband Brian and granddaughter Maddie.
Kate Learns to Swim is a 624-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7561-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/kate-learns-to-swim/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/kate-learns-to-swim/
