Roseburg, OR Author Publishes Children's Book
November 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Do Not Wish to Shine Today, a new book by Jessica Thomas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One morning, as the moon sets and dawn approaches, she discovers that the sun is feeling down on himself and doesn't wish to rise. Can she convince him otherwise? To every person who's ever felt sad or unwanted, I Do Not Wish to Shine Today demonstrates that we are all important and celebrates the positive effect we have on the world around us, even if we are unaware of the light we bring.
About the Author
Poetry, literature and music have been Jessica Thomas' lifelong passions, but her children are the greatest passion she's ever known. Her heart and soul, and the reason why she shines, they are her inspiration.
I Do Not Wish to Shine Today is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7304-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-do-not-wish-to-shine-today/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-do-not-wish-to-shine-today/
