Lake Worth, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
November 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMouthy Monkey, a new book by Jade Gillis and Tiara Colon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mouthy Monkey is Miss Independent and wants to do everything herself, even if it doesn't always turn out perfectly the first time!
About the Author
A mother-daughter duo who were inspired by their own experiences to write the Mouthy Monkey series, Jade Gillis and Tiara Colon have no shortage of stories to tell.
Gillis considers herself just an unremarkable mom of three (in her not so humble and extremely biased opinion) of the most down to earth, hilarious, spunky kids you could ever meet. While she has yet to come across some magical rule of parenting that will make raising kids in today's life any easier, she has been able to appreciate the humorous side of learning how to navigate through life with her children as they grow together.
Mouthy Monkey is a 28-page hardbound with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7339-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mouthy-monkey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mouthy-monkey/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us