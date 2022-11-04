Columbus, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Baby Quilt, a new book by Patricia Mistretta, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Alice is expecting a new addition to her family soon. Wanting to give the new baby a present to bring comfort and warmth to its life for many years to come, she designs and sews a beautiful quilt. After all, quilts are an integral part of the fabric of our daily lives.
While anxiously awaiting the new arrival, carried away by the wind, the quilt flies off to see how it will be used in the future and what type of adventures it will experience with the new baby.
About the Author
Patricia Mistretta has been quilting for over 12 years. Now retired after working 35 years in the medical field at an Army installation, she enjoys reading and gardening and playing with her grandson.
The Baby Quilt is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7054-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-baby-quilt/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-baby-quilt/
