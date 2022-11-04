Ellwood City, PA Author Publishes Holiday Children's Book
November 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Birth of Baby Jesus: The First Noel – We Were There!, a new book by Gaetano Calabro, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Birth of Baby Jesus: The First Noel – We Were There! is a unique retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ in the town of Bethlehem, told from the perspective of the angels and animals present for the first Noel.
About the Author
Author Gaetano Calabro has a special affection for Christmas time and the birth of the Christ child. Every Christmas, his thoughts go back to when the manger scene would be placed under the family Christmas tree with all the animals around the baby Jesus. He thought how nice it would be to hear the story of how the animals may have witnessed the first Noel.
The Birth of Baby Jesus: The First Noel – We Were There! is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-437-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-birth-of-baby-jesus/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-birth-of-baby-jesus-the-first-noel-we-were-there/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
