Ontario County, New York Author Publishes Book for Young Readers
November 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAppy, The Appaloosa Cowpony, a new book by Jessie A. Craker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Appy the Appaloosa is born in the dead of winter on the prairie, there's little doubt in anybody's mind that he's different from all the rest. Handsome and regal, he was born for greatness.
Follow along as he grows from a nervous, insecure colt to the leader he was born to be.
About the Author
Jessie A. Craker was born in Rochester, New York, in a small village on Irondequoit Bay. After marriage, she travelled with her husband during his military service to Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and a few other small countries plus Mexico and Canada. After his service was over, they moved to Canandaigua, New York, where they had their only son.
She and her husband of 56 years, who is a now retired minister, live on a 123-acre farm in rural Canandaigua, New York, with their pet dog, Lexie, a Shetland Sheep dog or Sheltie for short. The couple were assistant 4H leaders with the Valley Rough Riders in their early years and have always worked with teens, having also been house parents for the Gastavius Adolphus Children's Home. The teens seemed to enjoy horses and the farm.
Craker has always wanted to be a writer, so after retirement she achieved her ambition through the encouragement of her parents. Appy, The Appaloosa Cowpony is her sixth book, but her first for young readers. In her spare time, she enjoys crafts, sewing, fishing, hunting, camping, and just sitting on her swing on their front porch watching the world pass by.
Appy, The Appaloosa Cowpony is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4348-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/appy-the-appaloosa-cowpony/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/appy-the-appaloosa-cowpony/
