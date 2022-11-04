Carson City, NV Author Publishes Fantasy Book
November 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA World of Others, a new book by Aaron Wickstrom and Sandor Czekus, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Mayflower the fairy's traveling companion, an aging wizard, passes away and gifts his powers to her, she finds herself alone on her quest to rid the world of impending darkness with a surge of new abilities she doesn't understand.
As she bravely continues on her journey, Mayflower encounters many new creatures of varying races and species-friends and foes alike. Can she and her new allies stop the darkness from spreading?
About the Author
Aaron Wickstrom grew up in Granite Falls, WA. He worked as a certified welder before his incarceration in the South Dakota State Penitentiary. In his spare time, he relaxes by drawing and writing poetry.
Sandor Czekus grew up in Northern California working as a long-distance truck driver before his incarceration in the South Dakota State Penitentiary. He taught himself braille and was certified through the Library of Congress. In his spare time, he is teaching himself how to play the piano.
Drawing upon their D&D experiences, the characters and places in A World of Others grew to have a life of their own.
A World of Others is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7342-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-world-of-others/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-world-of-others-a-fantasy/
