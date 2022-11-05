Everett, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJade the Friendly Frog: The Travelling Trio Series, a new book written and illustrated by Jamie Easterly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jade has always had big dreams about traveling the world and making new friends. When she leaves her home state of Washington, this friendly frog has already made a new friend, and together, they set out across the northern states of the USA to reach their final destination of New Hampshire, and perhaps meet another new friend!
Jade the Friendly Frog: The Travelling Trio is a fantastic adventure through the eyes of animals to educate children of all ages to learn to coexist with others who may be different. While Jade hops and her new friend flies, they can still share each other's company and enjoy the journey through the northern United States together. In the back of the book, there is a list of all 50 states in alphabetical order with the dates they became states, as well as a Did You Know? page to provide more details and some of the history for the locations throughout Jade's journey. A fun and educational read for all ages, Jade the Friendly Frog is sure to find a special place on your family's bookshelf.
About the Author
Jamie Easterly is a stay-at-home mom to three children, the oldest, Jocelyn, being the inspiration for Jade the Friendly Frog, followed by Angel, the inspiration for Hope the Sweet Little Turtle and Xander for Alexander the Mighty Elephant. Her husband Rich has been incredibly supportive of her dreams and has been a wonderful husband and father. Jamie is also a doTERRA wellness advocate and is currently building her Essential Life with Jamie, LLC business to empower those who are looking to support physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well-being for themselves and their families by using the oils and products doTERRA provides, as safe, pure, natural, effective and affordable options.
Jade the Friendly Frog: The Travelling Trio Series is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7171-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jade-the-friendly-frog/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jade-the-friendly-frog/
